DOG walkers are being urged to keep their canines under control, especially during lambing season.
Devon & Cornwall Police wants to remind local communities that livestock worrying is a criminal offence and you do not have to be the person walking the dog to face sanctions such as a prison sentence and/or fine.
The force received several reports of livestock worrying in February, including one incident where a sheep was attacked by two dogs.
The injured sheep received emergency veterinary treatment.
As a result of this incident a dog owner admitted the offence and covered the vets costs.
She received a dog control order, meaning her dogs need to be on a lead at all times outside of the home.
If this does not happen the owner risks being taken to court and having her dogs put to sleep.
Policing teams in rural locations have been distributing posters highlighting the need for dogs to be under control to protect humans and other animals.
Officers will also continue to conduct patrols in these areas to help combat other rural crime, including plant and farm machinery theft.
PC Julian Fry, from the Devon & Cornwall Police Rural Crime Team, said: ‘Over the coming weeks Rural Affairs Officers and local policing teams across Devon and Cornwall will be supported by Special Constables and volunteers to engage with the public and provide advice on how to reduce livestock attacks across the two counties.
‘If you are walking your dog in an open space, make sure it is under effective control at all times.
‘Dogs should not be unaccompanied outside of the home and their behaviour should always be managed – especially around livestock.
‘We want owners to Take The Lead and prevent harm to animals.’