The National Trust has revealed its top dog-friendly days out in the South West, and three of them are in the South Hams.
Four legged friends will love exploring Coleton Fishacre in Kingswear, Greenway on the banks of the River Dart at Galmpton and the cliffs at East Soar between Bolt Head and Bolt Tail, says the trust.
Working in partnership with Devon-based natural pet food makers, Forthglade, the trust has improved facilities at these places to give every dog (and its owner) a great day out.
Improvements include dog-washing areas, drinking stations and increased waste bins, as well as better signage and downloadable walks for dog walkers.
The National Trust has introduced a ‘Pawprint rating’ for its properties with three paws being the best, two paws good, and one paw standard.
Your pooch will love walkies at Greenway and Coleton Fishacre which have both received the highest Pawprint rating of 3 which means you will be able to take your dog to most areas, including indoors for a cup of tea and a treat. There will be clearly signed dog zones and dog-friendly experiences.
Greenway is the former home of Agatha Christie, and the prolific crime writer and her family loved dogs. The house is set in the 1950s when Agatha and her friends and family would stay at the property – described by her as “the loveliest place in the world.”
At Greenway dogs can enjoy the garden with their owners and then have a snack in the Barn Gallery Cafe. If you and your dog are keen canoeists or kayakers, you can paddle up river to Greenway and land at Greenway Quay. To do this, you must get in touch with the Greenway Ferry Company by phoning 01803 844010
The 24-acre garden at Coleton Fishacre has formal terraces and woodland for you and your pooch to explore, with paths that weave through glades and past tranquil ponds to reveal pretty ocean views.
The paths also lead straight onto the South West Coastal Path, with walks along undulating coastlines leading to peaceful dog-friendly beaches.
After a hearty stroll enjoy a bite to eat with your pooch in Café Coleton, with its covered outdoor seating.
Is East Soar is one Pawprint rated which means dogs are welcome but facilities are limited. There are plenty of places to take your four-legged friend while you’re there, as the site is the perfect starting point for exploring the unspoilt and isolated coast between Bolt Head and Bolt Tail.
Grab your walking boots and discover a stretch of coast made up of secluded sandy beaches and majestic ragged cliffs which have claimed countless ships over the centuries.
For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/dog-friendly