An ambitious project to convert an old wooden motor cruiser into an eco-friendly vessel for education and nature voyages is close to reaching its £45,000 fundraising target.
The Dolphin Project is a community initiative to transform a wooden diesel motor cruiser into a renewable energy-powered eco-vessel for education and eco-tourism.
Gary Joliffe, founder of Till the Coast is Clear and project leader, said: "The project is well underway, and we hope to have Dolphin back on the water by July 2025, helping as many people as possible to experience the beauty of the estuary, silently and with no emissions."
Dolphin is a 26ft timber-hulled motor cruiser, formerly moored on the Kingsbridge-Salcombe estuary. Built in 1962 in Peterborough by W. Lee & Sons, who also built RNLI lifeboats, Dolphin is clinker-planked Pitch Pine on Oak and was originally named Dolphin of Harty.
Now operated by the community, Dolphin will be used for educational and recreational purposes, promoting contact with nature and environmental awareness.
In November 2023, Dolphin was transported from the estuary to its new home at Yeoward Boatyard, Cholwells Farm. Since then, volunteers and professionals have been working to restore her.
If the fundraiser exceeds its target the additional funds will be put towards improving the onboard experience for guests by adding technology to enable citizen science to take place and underwater camera equipment to be used to view the seagrass and marine environment onboard and potentially live in the classroom.
Gary added: "We are nearly there, so with one last push and everyone digging deep, we hope to reach our target and bring this beautiful old boat back into community service."
The crowdfunding campaign runs until Monday, November 25. Match funding from the Devon Environment Foundation and the Aviva Community Fund triples every £1 donated.