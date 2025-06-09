A careless driver brutally knocked down a mother mallard and one of her offspring near Duncombe park, Kingsbridge on 7 June.
Several pedestrians witnessed the tragic incident and attempted to slow down the driver to prevent fatalities.
Unfortunately, their attempts were in vain as the driver continued at speed - despite approaching a zebra crossing - killing the mother and one of the 10 ducklings.
Stunned eyewitnesses report the driver appeared oblivious to the collision and drove off without hesitation.
Although visibly shaken, a couple decided to round-up the nine orphaned ducklings and contacted the team at Prickles in a Pickle.
Of the nine birds taken to the charity, sadly six of them have not survived the stress of the incident. The remaining three were adopted by a local duck rearer and they are doing well.
Judy Oliphant, founder of Prickles in a Pickle, thanked the couple for stepping in to protect the helpless ducklings but expressed distain for the reckless driver. “When did the human race become so detached from nature, kindness and care for each other and the creatures we share the globe with?,” Judy asks.
It is possible the driver did not notice the sord of ducks, however onlookers maintain the driver was going too fast when approaching a crossing.
“We are seeing an increase of road injuries. For some reason people can avoid potholes but not wildlife,” Judy says. “We have never had an animal as stressed as these ducklings were. The harrowing thing is that so many people attempted to get the driver to stop - I think that’s what’s frightened everyone”.
Prickles in a Pickle are a charity specialising in animal and bird care. Currently the shelter is situated within Judy’s home, but the cause are fundraising for a bigger and better premises.
There are multiple ways to join in with the fundraising through their website, including an Auction of Promises - where bidders can get their hands on donated excursions, gardening services and a 4-person inflatable boat.
