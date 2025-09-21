A new suite of videos has been launched by the NHS to help people better understand NHS abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and cervical screening.
The videos aimed at people with learning disabilities were produced by NHS England South West in partnership with community interest company Sirona care & health and Bristol-based social theatre group Misfits.
The aim of the films is to provide clear, step-by-step explanations of the process of screening to help people with learning disabilities know what to expect to increase the take up of screening appointments.
While cervical screening saves approximately 5,000 lives a year, one third of eligible people do not come forward for their screening and this rate is even higher for people with a learning disability.
And despite an AAA screening test only needing to be undertaken once, almost one fifth of eligible men, including those with a learning disability, do not come forward for their screening appointment. AAA screening is a quick ultrasound test to check for a swelling (aneurysm) in the aorta, the body’s main blood vessel.
Increasing access to screening is a vital part of the ten-year plan with the aim to prevent sickness by diagnosing people earlier, and achieving better health outcomes.
Dr Matthew Dominey, consultant in Public Health and Screening and immunisation lead for NHS England South West, said: “Screening saves lives and it is important that everyone who is eligible for a screening programme feels comfortable and confident when attending their appointment.
“It is important that healthcare information is clear and understandable for all, and we hope these videos will support people with learning disabilities to feel informed and able to make their own decision when it comes to their health and sickness prevention.”
The videos are now available to watch on the NHS England South West YouTube at www.youtube.com/@nhssouthwest, and will be shared with healthcare professionals to improve healthcare experiences for people with learning disabilities across the South West.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.