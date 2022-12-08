SAVE money and go green this Christmas with the Woodland Trust’s guide to free winter walks.
Are you dreaming of a green Christmas? If so, you’re not alone.
With the cost-of-living crisis biting, a simpler, more environmentally friendly festive celebration is top of many people’s Christmas list this year – with fresh air and free fun on the cards instead of expensive gifts, excess and waste.
With that in mind, the Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, has come up with a guide to some of its best woods for a glorious – and completely free - winter walk for all the family to enjoy.
The Woodland Trust has more than 1,000 woods which are free to visit and open every day – so you’re spoilt for choice. Even Santa and his reindeer would struggle to get round them all!
Among the trust’s pick of its best winter walks in the South West are Avon Valley Woods near Loddiswell and Fingle Woods on Dartmoor.
Described as a “hidden treasure in the rolling hills of South Hams,” the Avon Valley Woods cluster along the valley side.
Winter is a great time in the woods to spot a whole range of finches, blue tits and long tailed and great tits that tend to flock in large groups at this time of year.
While the riverside walk can be muddy, the extensive path network at the top of the site offers grassy tracks and views across Devon.
Fingle Woods contain 28 miles of new trails and boasts spectacular views of the gurgling river.
Visitors can discover Fingle’s fascinating history, explore glades dappled with winter sun, spot wildlife and uncover intricate woodland archaeology.
This Christmas is a perfect time to embrace the simpler things in life, whether that’s time spent with friends and loved ones, enjoying nature’s magnificent scenery or just getting outdoors and enjoying some fresh air.
Woodland Trust site manager James Jesson said: “If you’d rather not spend the entire festive season overindulging, head out for a woodland adventure.
“Woodland Trust woods are real winter wonderlands – so whether it’s a crisp, frosty morning or a damp soggy afternoon, it’s great to pull on your boots and thermals or waterproofs and head out for an invigorating stroll.
“Winter woods take on a whole new character. Spectacular, frosty landscapes and bare branches expose elusive wildlife and hidden history. The fact they are all free to visit is just the icing on the Christmas cake.”
Woodland Trust sites are open all year round so come prepared for nature in its natural state, unmissable views, clean air and birdsong.
And by sticking to the woodland paths, you won’t disturb the winter wildlife and you’ll allow nature to thrive in its woodland surroundings.
To find your nearest free woodland escape enter your postcode at woodlandtrust.org.uk/findawood