The play follows the Parcombe Regis Theatrical Society (PRATS for short) in their production of Murder Most Foul…No not the Agatha Christie novel you may be thinking of, but rather eccentric and unwaveringly enthusiastic author Phyllis Montague's take on the classic title. Phyllis was played expertly by Jackie Hodges whose character can never seem to quite decide what the plot of her play actually is. Exasperated director Gerry, portrayed excellently by one half of the real directing team, Christine Bonner, tries desperately to pull the ever evolving play together, and nail the nuances. Whilst the PRATS didn’t necessarily nail this, the KATS themselves certainly did. Jules and Christine, the dynamic directing duo, produced a play that will have tears streaming down your face as it explores the hilarity that can be found inside a local theatre group. Jules McColl, an experienced actor on the KATS stage, also played Polly Benish, an overbearing mother with a short fuse who sees herself as the star PRAT. She absolutely nailed the character, alongside Brynn Walsh playing her son Henry who brought maturity and physicality to the role; watch out for his outstanding facial expressions! Saul Watson and Billy Carewe, played by Andy Wood and Oli van Es respectively, also embraced the physical comedy of their roles, literally throwing themselves into every stumble with fearless abandon. Both were brilliant! They both play the love interest of Violet, a slightly ditsy ingenue, portrayed energetically by Jasmine Cox. Another first class performance. Newcomer to KATS, Daryna Handzeshyna shone as Smitty, who is more interested in passing her biology exam than bringing Phyllis’ play to life. With her biology books backstage, they are under the feet of long suffering and overworked stage manager Aggie, played perfectly by Dina White whose character has simply run out of patience with the PRATS. I do wonder if it was Aggie who named the group?