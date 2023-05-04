KASC Trustee, Sandy Gilbert added: “A big heartfelt thank you to all the musicians who not only gave of their time, but we must also appreciate the time given in planning and rehearsals. On behalf of the charity I want to thank all of our guests for coming, and although we were fundraising and we do need the money, it isn’t just about money. I would like to say how gratifying it is to visit our clients. Every client has had a life, everyone has their very own special story. A visit is a portal, it’s rewards are very much a two way experience. Please, even if you have only a little time to spare, say two hours or so a month, then consider becoming a volunteer.”