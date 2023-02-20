The spectacular new dance-theatre show ‘Message in a Bottle,’ from triple-Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, is coming to Theatre Royal Plymouth in May.
Inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, the show features Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking On The Moon and Fields of Gold.
The production sees a village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings – Leto, Mati and Tana – are separated from their parents.
Everything in their lives has changed forever, and the trio must embark on perilous journeys to new lands in order to survive.
The soundtrack also features new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, The Greatest Showman), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (The Specials).
Message In A Bottle is playing at The Lyric, Theatre Royal Plymouth from May 18 to 20.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theatreroyal.co.uk