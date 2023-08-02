Despite terrible weather conditions, Strete Village Day was a huge success last Saturday.
The wind and rain forced the event indoors, which meant some parts of the day, such as the popular dog show and falconry exhibitions, had to be cancelled - although it’s hoped the dog show can be held later in August or early September.
However, everyone in the village hall had a great time – with lots of arts and crafts for the children; stalls, cakes and refreshments for the adults, and many competitions.
A spokesperson for the day said: “With great regret and much discussion about the severe weather forecasted for Saturday, the Village Day committee decided to move Strete Village Day from Mewstone Paddock to the Village Hall and gardens.
“This meant that certain activities and events sadly had to be cancelled.
“On the Saturday, our decision to move the venue proved correct. The wind blew, A LOT!
“The beer tent, set up on the patio, was in danger of blowing away on several occasions.
“However, Strete Village Day, proved to be a very busy, successful and happy occasion.
“A huge thank you goes out to all involved in helping to make it happen, all those who helped on the day and all who supported the event.”
The annual event raises funds to support ongoing community activities.