The Zutons and Hardwicke Castle will join Madness on Saturday, 15 June. Formed in Liverpool in 2002, The Zutons gained fame with their debut single 'Devil's Deal' and their album 'Who Killed… The Zutons', which earned them a Mercury Music Prize nomination. Returning in 2024, their single 'Creeping On The Dancefloor', taken from upcoming album 'The Big Decider' produced by Nile Rodgers and Ian Broudie, marks their first release in over 16 years. Known best for 'Valerie', later popularised by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, fans can expect a nostalgic night on The Hoe. Hardwicke Circus, a Carlisle-based quintet, will open the day with their energetic performances reminiscent of the E Street Band and the Doors, while drawing on British authenticity with a touch of Dexys. Having supported iconic artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young in the past, their set will be one not to miss.