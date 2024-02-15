It’s the story you probably didn’t know about one of the best-selling bands of all time.
The Drifters boast best-selling hits such as Saturday Night at the Movies, There Goes My Baby, and Under the Boardwalk. But few people know the “band” was in fact a “brand” - a never-ending roster of more than 40 singers, including Ben E King, managed by George and Faye Treadwell.
From the highs of hit records to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl tells the story of Faye – the woman who refused to give up on the group she loved, despite the death of her husband, legal writs and racism.
Nominated for ‘Best New Musical’ at the 2022 Olivier Awards, the show has audiences on their feet night after night with a phenomenal soundtrack packed full of iconic Drifters hits.
A clever and slick production using a tight group of multi-role actors, the music is the real star of a show that at times is almost too fast-paced.
Carly Mercedes Dyer dazzles as Faye Treadwell – a role previously played by Beverley Knight.
And actors Miles Anthony Daley, Ashford Campbell, Tarik Frimpong and Daniel Haswell served up slick reminders of the Drifters’s extensive catalogue of hits.
:: The Drifters Girl is at Theatre Royal Plymouth until Saturday February 17, including BSL-interpreted and audio description performances.