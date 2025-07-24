Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
The start of the month will bring opportunities for self-discovery as events and discussions enhance your visionary side. Some intense activity early on will make it hard for you to concentrate so be careful not to overcommit when talking about the future.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Change is closer than it seems and you can sense this. On one hand you’re excited about new possibilities but on the other, you wonder how you will adapt. All seems unclear and you aren’t sure what is being expected of you or how other people feel.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Exciting breakthroughs are ahead for you and you can’t wait to see where recent decisions and actions will take you. Creative solutions flourish especially in meetings, workshops and written communications. Yet tension between Neptune and Mas will blur boundaries in your personal relationships.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Your thoughts turn to financial matters as unexpected opportunities for growth need some serious consideration. An older relative will remind you to avoid impulsive decisions and you do value their advice. Even so, there is something pushing you to explore different paths in the hope that they will bring future security.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You shine brightly as your charm and charisma makes you a hit with everyone. You feel driven to make practical changes that tie in with your long-term goals. Gossip that reaches your ears could cloud your judgement. If need be, ask more questions before taking action.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re ready to take action in areas requiring precision and strategy. Even though you will always be practical, there is nothing stopping you from taking an inventive approach. Where you will be careful is when it comes to trusting unverified promise
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
The care and understanding you show other people makes it easy for you to establish new friendships. Creative exchanges both online and in your work and social life will lead to some interesting arrangements. Even so, you should be careful about how much time you put into shared ventures.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You know where you are going and are serious about your ambitions. An active public life puts you in touch with people who are able to point you in the right direction. You aren’t chasing unrealistic ideals. You are firm in your intention to achieve your goals.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Discussions early in the month will increase your thirst for adventure and learning. This is your chance to expand your horizons. Keeping your eyes and ears open will enable you to grab the best opportunities. People in high places admire your strategies and your determination to remain realistic.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
New financial arrangements will bring about a radical transformation. People who know you well will be surprised by the creative approach you take to solving problems relating to investments and work projects.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
This is a splendid time for partnerships and friendships. Plans being made appeal to your inventive side as you take this chance to get involved in creative teamwork. People who prefer things as they are will hold back and you understand their need for stability.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Now more than ever personal happiness is essential for your health, contentment and wellness. Take this opportunity to establish routines that make your daily life easier and more pleasant. Information received will at times be confusing as boundaries are crossed and people give off mixed signals.
