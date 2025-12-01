Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Hard work will yield impressive results even if you do find yourself working more than usual in the background. Nobody will want to argue with you as you come across as being knowledgeable and confident. Even so avoid complacency as minor issues arising on the 8th will remind you that you can sometimes get it wrong.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
After a series of problems the 7th will bring better results. The 9th will be particularly favourable for partnership and romantic matters. Make the most of the time you spend together. Being a generous and considerate parent or partner is a natural extension of your personality. You get great pleasure in creating a cosy life for your loved ones.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Taking advantage of a friendship could cause future problems. Instead, take this opportunity to pamper someone who has always treated you well. Strong friendships require a balance of giving and receiving. Forming a business partnership could be a good move. Don’t feel intimidated by a colleague’s emotional perspective on work. While your approaches may differ, you are both equally as successful.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Big changes to your lifestyle are on the horizon. You aren’t sure how you feel about this but it is already happening and there is little you can do about it. Dreams are vivid and your thoughts are focused on your relationship with your mother or an older female relative. If there have been arguments, be prepared to talk about what is and has been troubling you.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You and a partner or housemate aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. If you really want to settle this argument, try taking a different approach. Allow your partner to express their thoughts for five minutes then take a minute to summarise what they have shared. Following this, you will have five minutes to share your perspective.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
It isn’t like you to make impulsive decisions but you might say or do something that causes some regret. Making hasty plans will lead to you wishing you could turn the clock back and choose something different. Your family may not approve of a new friendship or relationship and their opinions will complicate matters.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
An overdue bill needs to be paid. Consider reaching out to a trusted friend or family member for guidance on improving your financial or work conditions. It’s advisable to avoid accumulating further debt during the festive season. Career obstacles can be resolved through open communication. As you look to the future, think about exploring new job opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You are undergoing a personal transformation. Change is never easy and you are aware of the need to pay careful attention to your health. You might be thinking of joining a gym or visiting a spa in order to improve your well-being. Business meetings will go on longer than anticipated, then when you return home, housemates have a lot to talk about.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
A promotion or job assignment you were hoping for and expecting has not been awarded to you. You will, understandably, feel disappointed. It will feel unfair when you learn that a colleague who received this promotion is related to the boss. Even so it would be best to keep your mouth shut. A festive event will call for creativity, joy and harmony.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You might say something to a relative or close friend that you will quickly regret. You really need to apologise as soon as you realise this. Then take some time to listen as they explain why they feel hurt or disappointed. This experience will benefit you only by being more understanding of this relationship. Try to enjoy a festive event later.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Exciting ideas will keep your enthusiasm high and propel you forward. You have more patience than normal, your inner child is happy and you feel incredibly relaxed. Make sure you take some time to breathe in the fresh December air. Enjoy playful activities with youngsters, whether this might be in the snow or the sand. Review finances on the 12th.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Friends just want to have fun while your focus is on learning, studying and keeping on top of everyday responsibilities. It is important to you that you learn new skills and the hours you invest in education and reading will be worth it. Yet it is also important to allocate some time for your friends and loved ones. Continue your excellent efforts and this phase should conclude by the start of the New Year.
