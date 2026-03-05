Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your expectations of difficulties fade as unexpected positive developments appear. Ignore gossip and trust the honest friend who gives you real answers. Step back on the 19th to observe quietly. A long-missed connection needs your reach, as they’ve been thinking of you just as warmly.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You feared missing chances by avoiding earlier plans, but priorities are shifting and new arrangements bring hope. Take time researching someone new to see if they truly fit into future ideas. Honest questions deepen understanding and help you recognise who supports your happiness and evolving direction.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Life feels slow, yet the issue lies not with you but a lack of support. The 18th gives space to express emotions clearly. Someone close has influenced your future view, yet by week’s end you regain control, restoring confidence and shaping decisions with renewed clarity.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A housemate’s evasive answers unsettle you, though their secrecy hides a pleasant surprise. Trust the loyal friend who has always guided you. If single, be more open, as someone misreads your reserve as indifference and steps back. A little warmth strengthens meaningful connections this week.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Competition holds little appeal, surprising someone expecting resistance. You prefer peaceful tasks that avoid rivalry. Choosing calmer paths brings steadiness. If uncertain over legal or financial concerns, seek professional guidance. Measured decisions now protect future plans and keep you comfortably focused on your own quiet progress.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A partner or colleague offers genuine encouragement, noticing your renewed dedication. Their support deepens bonds and boosts confidence. Long-awaited approval finally arrives, giving reassurance you’ve needed. Maintain this commitment and your creative efforts will flourish, strengthening both personal connections and your growing sense of achievement.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
People in power, once distant, now recognise your skills and seek your company. Opportunities arise to use your talents in meaningful and enjoyable ways. Someone close acts oddly, yet don’t pry; curiosity could spoil a surprise planned with affection and heartfelt intention.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A relative tries steering your long-term plans, creating frustration. Distractions make work difficult, while future dreams pull your thoughts away. Acting impulsively could complicate matters. Stay mindful of commitments and focus on present tasks until clarity returns and timing feels right for further change.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Time with loved ones helps you appreciate how far everyone has come. Though you doubted instincts, hindsight shows they guided you well. People you hope to see reappear as responsibilities pile up, yet supportive friends help manage tasks and lighten pressures gracefully.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Reflecting on past hurt is natural, but avoid taking full blame. Rebuild confidence and recognise your efforts. Venus brings harmony, offering chances to mend home issues and strengthen bonds. This week holds the bridge-building moment you’ve long awaited, guiding you toward renewed emotional stability.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re compelled to speak your mind and set an example through clarity. A goal from early in the year progresses slowly, yet steady effort brings results. Ask for help if needed; persistence ensures you reach the outcome you’ve been striving toward with determination.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Avoid colleagues who stir drama. Independent thinking is vital, even under pressure to follow others’ ideas. Hold to your values and assert boundaries early. Standing firm earns respect and secures a safer, more grounded position in work and personal dealings.
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