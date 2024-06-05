I walked a hundred metres or so downstream to where the fine, double lime kiln stands, In 1999 there was saltmarsh stretching from the slipway, about 20 metres from the lime kiln, across the frontage of the kiln, which is about 16 metres long, and upstream for another 16 metres. The vegetation nearest the shore was a band of sea club-rush and closer to the mud was a mixture of saltmarsh rush, sea spurrey, saltmarsh sedge and a little saltmarsh grass at the edge. My photo shows surprise number two. There had been a dramatic change. A two-metre high reed-bed had replaced all the salt marsh between the slipway and the eastern edge of the kiln – a total of about 36 metres. Fiona Van Es’ fascinating information board about the kiln shows the reeds, with a reed bunting perched in them. The saltmarsh to the right of the kiln continued for about 12 metres upstream much as it did twenty-five years ago, but rather narrower. Perhaps freshwater streams emerging from the opening of the kiln and along the foreshore provided the perfect habitat for a stray reed seed to germinate and for the spreading roots to invade the salt marsh – it moves fast. We may see it spreading further upstream in the future.