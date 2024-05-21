Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy is looking for volunteers in Devon to lead the war on litter pollution in their communities.
There are currently 26 ambassadors located around the South West and the aim is to increase that number as part of part of its national #LitterHeroes Ambassador programme as the charity marks its 70th anniversary.
The ambassadors work across England’s regions supporting communities to carry out year-round litter-picking activities to tackle the more than two million pieces of rubbish that are dropped every day.
They also encourage other pro-environmental activities, promoting and taking part in Keep Britain Tidy’s campaigns including the Great British Spring Clean and Buy Nothing New Month.
Keep Britain Tidy, which was originally established by the Women’s Institute in 1954, is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who already run existing litter-picking groups Devon that organise at least four events a year.
The charity’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: ‘As we celebrate 70 years of Keep Britain Tidy, we want to say a huge thank you to all of our extraordinary volunteers who, over the years, have inspired us and helped shape our work.
‘Our environment, our wildlife and our oceans are increasingly threatened by the seemingly endless stream of plastic pollution that finds its way on to our streets, parks and beaches so we need to find more inspirational volunteers who can join us in the fight to protect them.
‘Litter-picking is a very easy and highly visible way of making a difference and our volunteers report that it is fun, empowering and accessible, allowing people to do something for the environment and, at the same time, become more active, improve their wellbeing and make new friends.”
The charity estimates in the past year, through general litter-picking activities and the annual Great British Spring Clean, volunteers have picked up at least 25,147 bags of rubbish across the South West.
People can register as a #LitterHero on Keep Britain Tidy’s website to be the first to find out details of the application process when it goes live.
The #LitterHeroes programme and Ambassador role are made possible thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery and supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation.