There is a recent invader that masquerades as a white bluebell but its smell soon tells you that it is not a bluebell. It is three-cornered leek, a member of the garlic family, that is native to the western Mediterranean coast. It was introduced to a few country house gardens in Cornwall at the end of the Eighteenth Century and spread around Cornwall during the Nineteenth Century. The first record for Devon was at Salcombe in 1901 and the next at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in 1920.