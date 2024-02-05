Get ready to lace up your walking boots and immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of South Devon as the much-anticipated English Riviera Walking Festival makes its triumphant return in May.
Organised by the English Riviera BID Company in collaboration with Torbay Council, this two-week extravaganza promises a celebration of the region's stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
With a lineup of 25 half and full-day coastal walks led by knowledgeable local guides, the festival offers a delightful array of experiences for residents and visitors alike.
From leisurely sunset strolls to exhilarating coastal challenges, there's something for walkers of all abilities to enjoy amidst the picturesque backdrop of Torquay, Paignton, and Brixham.
Graham Kerr, the festival organiser, is thrilled about this year's program, declaring it the "biggest and the best ever."
Among the highlights are ten new walking adventures, including the captivating "An Extraordinary Walking Experience" around Dartmouth via steam train and ferry, and the tantalizing "Take a Walk on the Wine Side" featuring a wine-tasting tour at Sandridge Barton, home of Sharpham Wines.
Nature enthusiasts can embark on the UNESCO Geopark Coastal Walk to explore the mesmerising South West Coast Path, while history buffs can delve into the region's past with walks like "Paignton’s Hidden History" and "Brixham’s Secret Lanes and Passageways."
And for fans of mystery, there are special tours paying homage to South Devon's most famous resident, Agatha Christie, including "Walking in Agatha Christie’s Footsteps" and "The Story of Agatha Christie’s Extraordinary Life."
But it's not just about walking; the festival offers a plethora of family-friendly activities, from pirate-themed adventures to spooky ghost tours and magical musical sunset tours. With accommodation options aplenty and a wealth of eateries to choose from, the English Riviera beckons as the ultimate destination for a memorable walking holiday.
So, whether you're a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll amidst stunning scenery, mark your calendars for the English Riviera Walking Festival and prepare to discover the unparalleled beauty of South Devon. For tickets and more information about each walk, visit englishriviera.co.uk/walking-festival and take the first step towards an unforgettable experience.