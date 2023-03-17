In a joint statement, Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB and Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF (UK), said: “The amazing wildlife and wild places that make the UK so special are being destroyed at terrifying speed. Huge numbers of animals, birds and habitats have been quite literally wiped out in our own lifetimes and we must now accept that without urgent and collective action, our economy, the climate and the stability of future generations living in our wild isles all face a ticking time-bomb.