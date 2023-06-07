Councillor Roger Croad, DCC’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality said: ‘Thousands of bicycles come through our recycling centres every year, some of which are in a really good condition and only need minor repairs whereas others require a little more work. Over the past few years new bikes have become increasingly expensive. This reuse and repair initiative will not only help to reduce the amount of waste created in Devon but will also offer residents an affordable way to purchase a fully serviced working bike.’