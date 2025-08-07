City councillors in Exeter will vote next week on a move to spread the city’s wings and swallow up nearly 40 smaller communities across Devon.
The city council believes it will help boost its population to more than 250,000, fitting the government’s criteria for one of its new unitary authorities.
Local councils across the country will face major changes as part of the government’s move to ‘streamline’ the way local authorities work. In Devon it will mean the abolition of district councils and the creation of larger unitaries covering the county.
The existing districts all favour a ‘1-5-4’ model in which Plymouth stands alone and the rest of the districts split to create two larger councils.
The five-council section would include Exeter, East Devon, Mid Devon, Torridge and North Devon.
The four-council section would be Torbay, Teignbridge, South Hams and West Devon.
But Torbay has said it wants to go it alone, and now Exeter City Council has published its own proposal.
It says it reflects the city’s position as a major urban hub with strengths in housing growth, knowledge economy, innovation, education, climate science and transport connectivity.
It says it recognises the importance of Devon’s two major urban centres – Exeter and Plymouth – as engines for economic and housing growth for the benefit of the whole county.
It says the right way to go is an urban unitary council for Exeter and the surrounding areas; an urban unitary council for an expanded Plymouth and a rural and coastal unitary council for the rest of Devon.
Council Leader Phil Bialyk (Lab, Exwick) said: “Reorganisation presents a once in a generation opportunity to reshape public services to improve outcomes for residents, address inequalities and deliver value for money.
“Exeter is the regional capital and acts as the engine for growth of our dynamic and diverse urban and rural area and our important market towns.
“By joining forces with key locations close to the city – places with a strong connection and affiliation with Exeter – we can create a new unitary council which accelerates growth and allows communities to thrive.”
The proposed new urban unitary council for Exeter and the surrounding area would serve a population of around 256,273, rising to 294,079 by 2040.
It would include 15 locations currently in the Teignbridge District Council area: Dawlish Town, Ashcombe, Mamhead, Starcross, Kenton, Chudleigh Town, Powderham, Exminster, Kenn, Dunchideock, Shillingford St George, Ide, Holcombe Burnell, Whitestone, Tedburn St Mary.
There would be 18 locations currently in the East Devon District Council area: Exmouth, Woodbury, Lympstone, Otterton, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton, Colaton Raleigh, Bicton, Upton Pyne, Brampford Speke, Stoke Cannon, Nether Exe, Rewe, Huxham, Poltimore, Broadclyst, Clyst Hydon, Clyst St Lawrence, Whimple, Cranbrook, Rockbeare, West Hill, Aylesbeare, Farringdon, Clyst Honiton, Sowton, Clyst St Mary, Clyst St George.
There would also be six locations currently in the current Mid Devon District Council area:
Cheriton Bishop, Hittisleigh, Colebrook, Crediton Town, Crediton Hamlets, Newton St Cyres.
Members will discuss the report on August 14.
