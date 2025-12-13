The first adult through the new study was Emma Carnell, 45, who was on a family holiday in Corfu in July, when she woke up one morning with an unfamiliar pain in her hand. “It was really odd – it was all cramped and claw-like. I thought I’d slept on it and blamed the hotel bed. I stretched out in the pool but the next morning, it was back again. I thought I just need to get back to my own bed, but when I got home, things got worse.”