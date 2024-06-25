MORE than a thousand people turned out in support of Nigel Farage yesterday, Monday, June 24, as the Reform UK leader held a rally in Newton Abbot.
Taking to the stage just after 7pm, Nigel gave a speech to a sold-out crowd at Trago Mills, with Reform UK candidates from across the South West and political commentator, Katie Hopkins, in attendance also.
Mr Farage has been touring across the country ahead of the General Election on July 4, holding rallies as he goes.
Mr Farage said: ‘I want to say a huge thank you for turning up today in such fantastic numbers
‘I can sense and feel the energy, the enthusiasm, the optimism that is here - it is real.
‘We have got ten days to go, and we are on the up.
‘Labour are still well ahead, but here in the West Country there are many constituencies in which the Conservative vote with collapse and the Liberal Democrat vote will go up, the Labour vote, as part of the national swing, will go up, and already, in most of these seats we are finding Reform in a big position.
‘Many of these seat will be decided, in Devon and elsewhere, by literally a couple of hundred votes either way.
‘And I think you are going to find that we [Reform UK] are in the mix - I can't tell you what will happen, but we are going to get a massive vote.
‘There is nothing to stop us winning a couple of these seats.