BRADNINCH in Mid Devon was host to the annual Devon Farming Community Network Plough Service on Sunday, February 9.
The Farming Community Network worked in conjunction with St Disen's Parish Church, Bradninch to bring this service together.
Around 100 farmers and many linked with agriculture attended the service to look forward to and be part of the blessings for the coming year's growing and planting season.
Rev Olly Mears led the service.
Richard Sampson, FCN’s Devon Regional Support Officer gave a background to the foundations of FCN and its Christian values.
He spoke about the present work of FCN, the support it gives and encouraged farmers and those anyone knows to seek help if required.
Rev Hazel Britton spoke on the parable of the sower, explaining the difference in the ground the seed fell on and how the good soil produced an abundant crop. She likened this to us having receptive hearts in receiving the word and love of God.
Culm Valley Young Farmers’ Club members and local farmers took part in the presentation and blessings of the soil, seed and plough and bible readings.
On this occasion there was not a plough, this was represented by a fork and spade.
Vice Chair and FCN volunteer Rev Christine Chandler led the service in prayers for the farming community.
Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon, John Lee, a farmer by profession, and the Chairman of the Devon County Council, Cllr John Hart, who also has a farming background, were among those who attended.
Refreshment afterward gave everyone a chance to catch up with others and enjoy social time together.
Jackie Skinner, from Devon FCN, said: “FCN really appreciated the welcome, encouragement and enthusiasm given throughout the service by our hosts Olly and Hazel.
“Not only did this service bring farmers together but also it was a time of reflection, thanksgiving, praise and worship to God.”