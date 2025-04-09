Father and daughter team Duncan and Alaska Rudall, a father-daughter team, have raised an astounding £16,237.50 to the team at the Ricky Grant Day Unit in Torbay Hospital.
The pair raised the funds to support patients by running the Exeter Half Marathon in February 2025, inspired by the care Duncan’s wife and Alaska’s mother, Sharon, received last year.
After Sharon Rudall completed her treatment at the unit and celebrated by bringing treats for the staff, Duncan and Alaska decided to express their gratitude by taking on the challenge of running a half marathon.
Alaska explained why they wanted to take on the challenge. She said: "My dad and I felt compelled to give back to the Ricky Grant Day Unit after my wonderful mum received her cancer treatment there.
To do this, we decided to take on the challenge of running the Exeter City Community Trust Half Marathon, despite neither of us having any prior experience with running.
“Our goal was to raise enough funds to purchase one of the treatment chairs, which are essential for patients receiving long hours of treatment.
These chairs cost £2,065, even with a discount. We were overwhelmed to discover that we raised an astonishing £16,237.50 including gift aid!
“We are incredibly grateful to the amazing staff at the Ricky Grant Day Unit for the exceptional care and support my mum received.
We hope that the funds will help ensure a more comfortable experience for other patients.
“A heartfelt thank you goes out to our wonderful friends, family, and everyone who generously contributed to this cause!
Your support means the world to us and makes it possible for us to give back."
The funds raised by Duncan and Alaska for Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity will be allocated to enhancing patient comfort at the Ricky Grant Day Unit, which provides care for individuals with blood disorders and cancers requiring chemotherapy.
The unit is currently fundraising to replace outdated chemotherapy chairs with newer models that offer greater comfort during treatment.
Sam Brenton, Lead Cancer Nurse and Matron, highlighted the impact of Duncan and Alaska’s fundraising efforts.
She said: “Our patients, who come from across Torbay and South Devon, often attend treatment sessions up to three times a week, spending as much as nine hours on the Unit.
“This period is incredibly challenging for both patients and their families.
“The funds raised by Duncan and Alaska are phenomenal and will enable our dedicated team to provide additional comforts and care beyond what the NHS can fund.”
The Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity is dedicated to enhancing patient care and supporting staff well-being.
During the past year, generous donations and fundraising efforts have enabled the charity to provide a variety of equipment, furniture, and comforts for patients at the Ricky Grant Day Unit.
This includes significant items like a new dual scalp cooling machine and several chemotherapy chairs, as well as smaller comforts such as funding hot drinks for patients and providing access to support and advice through the ‘Sunrise’ app.