Young people interested in careers in nature conservation are being invited to take part in a skills course next month.
Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) is offering free places on their inspiring Future Skills Course for young people ages 16-17. The course is supported by the Dartmoor Preservation Association (DPA).
The residential week will be held on Monday to Friday, February 17 - 21 at Haytor, Dartmoor. This course is fully funded for students, meaning there is no cost involved in taking part in this rare opportunity. The deadline for applications is this Sunday (January 12).
Young people taking part will enjoy a programme of activities for technical and personal skill development, including archaeology, peatland management and wildlife surveys. There will be networking with skills leaders experts in their fields. Students will also get the chance to meet other like-minded young people.
A DPA spokesman said: “We are delighted to support the Dartmoor National Park with this important offering for young people and have been working with their community engagement ranger, Kats Koster- Shadbolt, since 2023. Our joint project, Girls Do Dartmoor, recently won both the New Perspectives and People's Choice awards at the Campaign For National Parks National Park Protector Awards.
“The Future Skills course is an equally vital opportunity for young people to learn from current leaders in conservation, preservation and land management, and has been designed to equip our Dartmoor protectors of tomorrow.”
Applications are open now, and can be made via the DNPA website. As the course is funded, thanks to AMEX through UK National Parks Foundation, the only requirements of applicants are: be aged 16-17 at time of the residential week; able to attend the entire residential week from Monday to Friday and have an interest in an environmental career.
Please contact Kats Koster-Shadbolt with any further questions, via [email protected] or 07873 615377.