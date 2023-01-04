Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have launched a new campaign called ‘save safely’ where they are reminding people to consider fire safety when saving money on energy bills.
They said: “We are concerned that people may put themselves at additional risk as the cost of living increases. As part of a new campaign called ‘save safely’, we are asking people to think now about preparing for winter.”
The campaign includes performing three checks:
1. Checking smoke and carbon monoxide detection
“You should have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, and a carbon monoxide alarm in every room where fuel is burned (this includes gas cookers, open fires, and log burners).”
They also recommend reading their tips for choosing and installing smoke alarms.
2. Checking over portable heaters
“Check for damaged wiring. If something doesn’t look right, dispose of it, or get it checked by a professional. An oil-filled radiator is the safest type of heater as they don’t have any exposed heating elements.”
3. Completing an online fire safety check
“On our website, we have shared a simple online check of your home to help you be safer from the risk of fire. If you’re vulnerable or need more help, we can come and visit your home to have a look around – this online check will start this process. If you don’t have internet access you can call 0800 05 02 999.”
Group Manager Ros Clarke added: “We know this winter is going to be really tough for everyone. Every winter we see people making unsafe choices to stay warm, but we are worried this is going to be worse this year... We’ve previously had fires resulting from people using old or damaged heaters, drying washing on heaters, or using candles. We’ve also had people using patio stoves indoors in a desperate attempt to stay warm. We know people are going to have tough choices to make due to finances, but we want people to make safety their first thought when it comes to saving money.”
To find out more visit their website: dsfire.gov.uk