A SOUTH Devon fishing design company is one of 10 global winners of investment to support sustainable fishing.
Fishtek Marine, based at Dartington, won the cash in an international grant scheme.
The Webbers Way company’s work has been recognised for its work evaluating the effectiveness of multiple bycatch reduction tools such as a shark-repellent device for longline fishing.
It has won a share of $3.5 million in grants awarded by Schmidt Marine Technology Partners for the most promising designs and technologies to advance sustainable fishing.
Fishtek Marine will receive funding to further develop its work on the potential of new tools.
Schmidt Marine Technology Partners has awarded the money to 10 organisations and universities in seven countries for the development of new tools and innovations that will improve the sustainability of global fisheries.
The 10 projects selected for grants seek to reduce bycatch, prevent illegal fishing, improve data collection on fisheries and fish populations, and increase the transparency of a fish’s journey from ocean to table.
Fishtek Consulting are industry leaders and experts in the design of fish and eel passes and advise on the construction of fish passage structures.
They say: ‘We are passionate about fish and fisheries and have built an enviable reputation through our previous work and projects, which extend over a decade.’