Flooding is expected in South Devon on Sunday, January 5, following heavy rainfall, authorities have warned.
Severe rain over the past 18 hours has caused the River Avon to rise, posing a flooding risk to properties and low-lying areas in South Brent, Avonwick, Brushford, and Manor House near Diptford, as well as Gara Bridge, Loddiswell, and Aveton Gifford.
Residents are urged to take immediate action to stay safe and remain aware of their local surroundings. For advice, contact the Floodline helpline on 0345 988 1188 or Textphone 0345 602 6340.