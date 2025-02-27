A former Olympic swimmer who was training to become a police officer has been jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of the rape of two teenage girls.
Antony James, 35, of Fort Terrace, Plymouth, was found guilty of a string of sexual offences, including three counts of rape, three of sexual activity with a child and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
James, who was a trainee officer with Devon and Cornwall Police at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent photographs of a child.
The offences took place over a 10-year period between 2012 and 2022.
Plymouth Crown Court heard that he groomed two girls under 16 at different times over the 10 years.
The rapes happened when both girls turned 16.
He began training as a police officer in October 2020, but was reportedly suspended immediately after initial disclosures were made in January 2022.
He was dismissed from the force in August 2023.
The court heard that James was at police headquarters when one of the victims sent him indecent images.
Gemma Kneebone from the Crown Prosecution Service earlier said that James “manipulated and controlled his teenage victims to fulfil his own sexual desires”.
“He claimed that these young victims were over 16 at the time, but this was a lie which collapsed under scrutiny. James was well aware of how young these victims were, and he set out to take advantage of this in a truly appalling manner, continuing to offend against them after they turned 16.
“This prosecution would not have been possible without the evidence so bravely provided by the young women involved, and I would like to thank them for coming forward to support the case.”
One of the victims read out a personal statement in court, telling James that he had robbed her of her formative years after using her “again and again”.
She said: “The person I was supposed to be was taken from me. I always wondered what type of girl I would be if you didn’t do this to me.”
She revealed that she suffered panic attacks, constantly felt in a state of ‘flight or fight’ and felt ashamed when she looked at her body, in contrast to how she was before the attacks.
She added: “I can never forgive you for what you did to my family. I hope you are struggling to live with what you have done – but somehow I doubt you will.”
Joe Stone KC, defending, described James’ fall from grace as “Shakespearean...given his contribution to this city and country”.
He said James had risen to the “pinnacle of the sporting world”, representing Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, having broken a number of British records. Stone added that James had also helped people with special needs.
James will serve 14 years with the rest on licence. He was also given a 25-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.