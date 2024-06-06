A former service reservoir near Kingsbridge could be yours when it goes under the hammer later this month.
The 146-square metre parcel of land in the village of Loddiswell is up for auction on June 19 with a guide price of between £7,000 and £12,000.
The site lies on the corner of Clarks Barn Road and Village Cross Road, in a field adjacent to residential housing.
According to property auction firm Pugh it “may be suitable for future development” (the reservoir is currently empty).
Quoted in Business Mondays, Pugh director Edward Feather described it as “an unusual lot” in a “cracking location”.
He said: “Loddiswell is a great community, set in beautiful countryside and close to the South Devon National Landscape, which is so famous for its rugged coastal stretches, quaint villages, and popular hiking routes.”
He stressed that the potential new owner would need planning consent to change the use of the site but that it would be a “great opportunity” for development.