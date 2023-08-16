Landowners and local communities have just over five weeks left to apply for this year’s free tree scheme, Devon Country Council (DCC) has said.
DCC is offering up to 50 free tree packs, each containing 45 native broadleaved trees and other items to support planting.
The free tree initiative, which was first launched by DCC as a pilot scheme in December 2019, enables private landowners and town and parish councils to plant trees in order to help achieve carbon net zero targets and support nature recovery.
Last winter, more than 17,000 trees were planted in Devon through the Emergency Tree Fund, a project run in partnership with the Woodland Trust and the Forestry Commission.
Councillor Andrea Davis, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said interest in the scheme has grown every year, and is helping to replace the vast number of ash trees lost through ash dieback, as well as supporting wildlife.
Applicants will be notified if they have been successful before the end of October and free tree packs will be delivered in time to be planted during National Tree Week (November 25 – December 3).
To find out more about the Emergency Tree Fund, please visit the County Council’s dedicated webpages.