The South Devon branch of the YMCA has received a £1,500 boost from local housebuilder Barratt Homes.
The charity runs various projects for young people, including providing temporary safe community accommodation if they become homeless, social and emotional support for young people struggling to cope in mainstream school, and ante-natal support for young parents.
YMCA South Devon’s chief executive Maria Goodwin said: “Donations from companies such as Barratt Homes are used to support this work in whichever way it is needed.
“For example, we have a few work cars for the youth workers to use when transporting young people about.
“We need another vehicle, so recent donations have been pooled together, and we now have enough saved to purchase one.”
Nicki Reid, sales director for Barratt Homes Exeter, said: “We understand how reliant charities like the YMCA are on funding.
“It was a real pleasure to make this contribution which we know will make a real difference to the young people that the charity supports day in day out.”
YMCA South Devon is a not-for-profit organisation supporting young people, their families and the communities of Torbay and the South Hams.