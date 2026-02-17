South Hams residents are being encouraged to sign up early for next year’s garden waste collections — with the promise of a £3 saving for those who beat the deadline.
The annual subscription to the brown-bin service, run by South Hams District Council, will cost £70 for households that register before March 31 for the 2026/27 period. Those who miss the cut-off will pay £73.
While the council is branding the offer an “early bird” discount, and all price reductions are welcome, the saving equates to roughly the price of a single cup of coffee.
The optional service covers the collection of one brown wheelie bin, with households allowed to subscribe to a maximum of two bins.
Materials accepted includes grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, plants and flowers, small branches, weeds, leaves, twigs and even the inevitable windfall fruit.
The authority says the year-long subscription has risen in price from last year to accommodate the increased running cost of waste collection services.
Jacqi Hodgson, the council’s Executive Member for Waste, said the scheme continues to offer residents a convenient alternative to trips to the recycling centre.
“The quality of service for residents has been consistently high, with reliable collections and real convenience for those who sign up,” she said.
“The £70 early bird fee works out at around £1.35 a week, which is very reasonable for a service which saves on trips to the recycling centre.”
Existing subscribers who renew by April 1 should see no change to their collections and can continue using their bins without interruption.
Those opting not to subscribe can still dispose of garden waste free of charge at the district’s three recycling centres — located in Ivybridge, Kingsbridge and Totnes.
For further information or to sign up to the garden waste service, residents should visit the South Hams District Council website.
