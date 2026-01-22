A road closure is in place at Fore Street in Kingsbridge after a large scour hole was found beneath the road during flood investigation work on Tuesday, 20 January.
An internal inspection of the watercourse culvert, carried out by Devon County Council, found a restriction in flow at this location that required further examination.
On digging through the tarmac, a hole was found measuring approximately two metres deep and four metres by three metres across, where the road support and historic culvert had previously been.
A South West Water (SWW) sewer pipe is exposed within the hole. The pipe needs to be assessed and protected before repair work can begin to prevent any damage to it. Close working with SWW and the Environment Agency (EA) will be essential.
Councillor Julian Brazil, Devon County Council Leader and County Councillor for Kingsbridge, said: “Our highways officers were rightly concerned about the possibility that the support for the road had been undermined. Thank heavens they closed the road and discovered the problem. Unfortunately, though, this isn’t a straightforward repair and it’s not certain how long it will need to be closed.
“Great care is being taken to avoid fracturing the sewer, but hand digging will take extra time, and the staff on site are dealing with a tidal watercourse.”
The original investigation and road closure had been scheduled for completion by Friday, February 6, but a spokesperson at Devon County Council has said it is “too early to say” whether this date will need to be extended.
There are two local diversion routes in place. For light vehicles the diversion is via Plymouth Road, the A379 Cookworthy Road, Lower Union Road and Mill Street.
For HGV’s, the diversion is via Plymouth Road, Duncombe Road, Church Street, the A39 Ilbert Road and Cookworthy Road - where a temporary loading area has been created.
