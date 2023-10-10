In a heart-warming display of community spirit and determination, the committee for the Loddiswell Community Pub Group organised a fantastic pop-up event to kick-start the fundraising for the Loddiswell Inn.
Last Friday night Loddiswell Village Hall was simply buzzing with excitement as the community rallied together to attend the ‘Pop-up Pub’. The evening was filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt conversations, making it a memorable gathering for everyone involved
Chairman of the Loddiswell Community Pub Group, Mat Prowse, gave an update regarding the pub, detailing the next steps to action in order to purchase the Loddiswell Inn as a community asset. The event not only raised crucial funds but also generated momentum and optimism for the community's future plans.
The Loddiswell Community Pub Group would like to say a huge thank you to Heron Valley and Salcombe Brewery for supplying them with much-needed beverages! Also thanks to SPAR, South Hams District Council, Devon County Council, Loddiswell Parish Council and Loddiswell Playing Fields and Village Hall Trust.
The Loddiswell Inn has been more than just a place to grab a drink, it has served as the heart and soul of the community. It’s a hub where friendships are forged, stories are shared and memories are made. The sheer support from the locals demonstrates just how much a place where the community can gather, drink and socialise is needed in Loddiswell.
They are currently collecting pledges towards buying community shares, as well as donations for those who simply want to help out without shares. Feel free to email theloddi[email protected] for a pledge form or for more information.
Please give the Loddiswell Community Pub Group a follow on Facebook for the latest updates!