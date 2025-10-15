A village blighted by potholes is celebrating long-awaited repairs 'as if by magic' - thanks to Harry Potter being filmed there.
Residents in Lustleigh have been complaining about the state of the village’s roads and lanes for years - with a special 'pothole' reporting service set up.
But while volunteers have tried to fix holes where they can - the arrival of the Harry Potter film crew and some wizardry intervention has finally helped fill them in.
The village on the edge of Dartmoor is being used for filming of the new HBO series and revival of the iconic JK Rowling franchise.
Pictures show the once treacherous road surface has now been smoothed out - much to the joy of long-suffering locals.
Announcing news of the repair, the Lustleigh Parish clerk said in a post on Facebook: ‘Good news! The filming company have been given permission by Devon County Council Highways to proceed with repairs on Wreyland path, using an approved contractor.
‘The contractor will fill all large potholes manually and will then assess if further work needs to be carried out. The path will NOT be shut so can be used as normal.’
The council discussed the pothole issue in its last parish meeting and had earlier said the filming company had been in talks over 're-tarmacking Wreyland Path’, but a subcontractor was needed to obtain quotes.
The filming behind the project has been described as the 'worst kept secret' under the secretive codename ‘Brown Cat’.
Villagers welcomed the repairs - but questioned why it took the arrival of a wizard to start sorting out the issues.
One local also asked if the repair work could be extended.
They said: ‘Would it be possible for the Parish Council ask the film company, as a good token gesture, to do all the other roads in the parish, that will be inconvenienced, due to any diversion?’
The parish council responded and said it would 'raise the issue' with the film company.
Local resident Andrew Pike said: ‘That's brilliant news, can fix potholes for filming but not for everyday use. Just proves Devon Highways doesn't wanna spend any money.’
Another local resident Donna Tandy added: ‘Harry Potter and the potholes ...good new book heading.’
Lustleigh Parish Council actively promotes the reporting of potholes in the village and said a ‘very small, friendly (and aging!) volunteer group’ was doing its ‘best to redress some of the village potholes where we can.’
However, the group added a further plea for more volunteers to at least help with potholes in their own area.
One local suggested that the village should use the national publicity around the filming of Harry Potter to 'revive' the village.
He said: ‘Let's make use of the magic and make Lustleigh a proper village once again by living up to its conservation area status and removing the blight that has befallen this great place.’
Filming has already taken place in Cornwall for the highly anticipated television adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Dominic McLaughlin steps into the iconic role made famous by Daniel Radcliffe.
He leads a fresh-faced cast that includes Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Nick Frost, known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, takes on the role of Hagrid.
