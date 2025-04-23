If you’d like to shape the future of South Devon National Landscape, this is is your chance
The Management Plan Review public survey being carried out.
South Devon National Landscape is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and one of 46 National Landscapes in England and Wales.
Overseeing the care and management of the National Landscape is a partnership of organisations and community representatives.
The partnership takes a strategic view of the area, publishes the National Landscape Management Plan, and guides the work of the National Landscape Team.
Your views will help us focus efforts to care for the landscape and address current and future challenges, as set out in the Management Plan.