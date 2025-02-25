Prickles in a Pickle, a South Hams-based charity focused on rescuing and rehabilitating sick and injured hedgehogs, is encouraging supporters to consider lifetime gifting as a way to save on taxes while continuing to support the organisation’s vital work.
Donations made during your lifetime to registered charities are exempt from Inheritance Tax, with no need to survive for seven years for them to be outside an estate.
Donations made through Gift Aid also allow the charity to claim back an extra 20 per cent in Income Tax from the government, maximising the amount from donations.
A spokesperson for Prickles in a Pickle said: “It’s a win-win situation for both donors and the charity.”
The charity, which operates from its founders' home in Stoke Fleming, Dartmouth, is currently at full capacity and looking to expand to larger premises.
This will enable them to take in more hedgehogs, offer better facilities, and provide educational opportunities for local schools, community groups, and Duke of Edinburgh Award students.
Hedgehogs are now listed as "near threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list, after a decline in numbers of at least 30 per cent over the past decade.
Last year, the charity rescued and rehabilitated 1,182 hedgehogs with an 80 per cent success rate, “we’re seeing positive results in our local population here in the South Hams. But we need a bigger space to continue growing and offering more support to our community.” said the charity.
Prickles in a Pickle covers an area stretching from Torbay to Saltash along the A38 corridor. The charity works under the guidance of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society and plays an integral role in data collection and surveys to track hedgehog populations.
As a volunteer-run charity, Prickles in a Pickle relies on donations and support from the local community to continue its work. For more information on how to make a lifetime gift or support the charity’s mission, visit Prickles in a Pickle.