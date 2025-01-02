Fundraisers battling to save a landmark Devon swimming pool celebrated Christmas a day early after news of a half-million-pound windfall.
The money from the government means repairs can begin to secure the future of Brixham’s famous outdoor Shoalstone Pool for generations to come.
“It’s time to celebrate.” said Jessica Stock, who chairs the Shoalstone Seawater pool organisation, which has masterminded the fundraising.
“This successful bid means work can now start this season. Thank you all.”
Shoalstone Pool is a 53 metre sea water swimming Pool situated on Brixham sea front. The free-to-use pool opened in 1896 and is one of the last remaining examples of a seawater lido left in the country. Thousands of people use it every year, and generations of local people have learned to swim in it.
Local people and holidaymakers have given donations ranging from £5 to £10,000 towards the campaign, and Brixham Town Council and Torbay Council have each pledged £60,000 for the engineering project.
Money raised locally and pledged by the councils helped to unlock the government cash.
The good news came from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which confirmed a £550,000 grant to pay for the engineering works needed to save the pool.
Work will include the reconstruction of the north west corner of the pool and anchoring the base of the pool firmly to the rock bed below.
“For four years we have watched the waves coming over the side at Shoalstone Pool and every wave has made the cracks a little bit bigger!” said Ms Stock.
“We have won this award because we were able to show that – from Santa Runs to beer festivals – the people of Brixham and Torbay have been tireless in their fundraising and support for the pool.”
The total project will cost £750,000.