THE Historic Vehicle Gathering returns to Powderham Castle this weekend (July 12/13) and it promises a special programme of attractions to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The first gathering was held on Saturday, July 6, 1975, in the courtyard of Powderham Castle and attracted nearly eighty cars.
In more recent years it has become one of the largest two day-long rallies in the South West.
To mark the occasion the Crash Box & Classic Car Club of Devon who run the event will be putting on a display of some of the veteran and vintage cars that attended the first rally as well as a special display of cars registered in 1975.
Sean Anthony of Exminster attended the very first Historic Vehicle Gathering as a young boy with his grandfather Jack, and has returned every year.
‘I remember the atmosphere of the first gathering was wonderful and all the cars filled the castle’s courtyard’ Sean said.
‘Some of them had to be parked alongside the driveway because of the number that had turned up.
‘It was an amazing sight in such a spectacular setting’ Sean added.
In 1987, Sean inherited the 1933 Morgan V-twin three-wheeler his grandfather took him in and it continues to be one of the most regularly attending cars on display at this annual event.
Sean’s love of Morgans also influenced his decision to take on the Morgan dealership for Devon, which resulted in him establishing Berrybrook of Exminster in 2001.
On hand to show the appeal of classic vehicles to a younger generation will be ten students from Dawlish College, aged from 11 to 14-years-old, with the 1972 Land Rover Series 2A they have recently restored outside the classroom under the guidance of two members of staff.
Speaking about this year’s Historic Vehicle Gathering, rally chairman, Mike Overfield-Collins said: ‘The array of vehicles already booked in, together with the other displays, will enable us to put on a very special show where there is something for the whole family to enjoy’.
