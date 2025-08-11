It has been announced that HMS Mersey is to be the Guard ship for the 180th Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta.
As a Batch 1 River Class offshore patrol vessel, she plays a key role in the UK’s security, delivering presence, reassurance and monitoring maritime activity.
HMS Mersey is to be moored in Dart Harbour as a ceremonial and symbolic presence during the celebrations, reflecting the legacy and tradition honoured by The Royal Navy and Dartmouth Regatta of having a stationary protector in port.
The organisers are immensely proud and thankful to have HMS Mersey join them during the landmark 180th year.
She was launched in 2003 and is the youngest of the original batch of River Class offshore patrol vessels.
According to the Royal Navy website: ‘Mersey is a Batch 1 River-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, operated by a dedicated Ship’s Company of around 50 personnel under the Command of Lieutenant Commander Daniel Wardle.
She plays a key role in the UK’s maritime security, delivering presence, reassurance and operational effect around the clock.
As a high readiness unit, Mersey is ready to deploy at short notice.
Her mission is to support security of the homeland, monitoring a range of maritime activity throughout the UK Area of Responsibility. Versatile and capable, Mersey also supports navigation training, and conducts Defence Engagement activity, strengthening links with civilian, industry, maritime and military partners.
With a Ship’s Company of around 50 personnel, HMS Mersey operates a sustainable four-weeks-on, two-weeks-off rotation for personnel, facilitating up to 300 days at sea per year. HMS Mersey is a visible and versatile presence throughout UK waters, upholding the Royal Navy’s commitment to protecting national interests.
Two generations of River Class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) serve under the White Ensign. HMS Tyne, Severn and Mersey belong to the first, operating since the early 2000s.
Since 2017, they have been joined in the fleet by the larger, faster and more capable HMS Forth, Medway, Trent, Tamar and Spey.’
