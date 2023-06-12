A teenager died when she fell off a cliff while trying to catch her dog which had run off chasing rabbits, an inquest has been told.
Keeleigh Plant had been out with her boyfriend walking dogs from Hope Cove towards Galmpton on the afternoon of Friday May 19 when the dogs began to chase rabbits.
Coroner's officer Jim Stein told an inquest in Plymouth, Devon:"One of the dogs did not come back on command so Keeleigh ran after the dog and sadly fell off the side of the cliff.
"Members of the public and the coastguard provided medical assistance but Keeleigh had died at the scene."
Keeleigh, an 18 year old college student, lived in Galmpton and died at outer Hope Cove, near Kingsbridge.
There were no suspicious circumstances. A full inquest will be held at a later date.
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bigbury and Kingsbridge, an Independent Rescue Boat from Hope Cove and the Coastguard helicopter from Newquay were all sent to the scene, after Keeleigh fell off the cliff last month.