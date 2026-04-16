A South Devon housebuilder has responded to the Liberal Democrats’ latest campaign to guarantee GP provision in new developments, highlighting the financial contributions developers already make towards local healthcare infrastructure.
The intervention follows calls backed by South Devon MP Caroline Voaden for an “infrastructure-first” approach to housing, which would require developers to fund not only new GP facilities but also help cover the cost of staffing while new communities are established.
However, Baker Estates says the issue is more complex, pointing to existing funding mechanisms and delays in how contributions are used.
Nicole Stacey, Planning Director at Baker Estates, said the company recognises the importance of healthcare provision keeping pace with housing growth, but stressed that developers are already required to contribute financially where a need is identified.
“Residential development already makes a direct financial contribution towards new and improved GP surgeries and wider healthcare infrastructure,” she said.
“These contributions are secured through Section 106 agreements and the Community Infrastructure Levy.”
Currently, South Hams District Council do not have a Community Infrastructure Levy in place, preferring to use Section 106 to secure appropriate contributions and actions from Developers.
Ms Stacey explained that such funding is specifically allocated to capital projects — such as new buildings, extensions or upgrades — rather than the ongoing operational costs that the Liberal Democrat proposals seek to address.
“This is consistent with how contributions towards education are used, where funding supports new or expanded school buildings but does not cover the employment of teachers,” she added.
The distinction raises a key challenge for policymakers, as the Lib Dem campaign calls for developers to go further by underwriting GP contracts or staffing costs in the early stages of new developments—something not currently covered under existing planning frameworks.
Baker Estates also pointed to what it described as a wider systemic issue, citing analysis from the Home Builders Federation, which suggests that more than £8 billion in developer contributions paid to councils across England remains unspent.
According to Ms Stacey, this indicates that while developers are providing substantial funding, there can be significant delays before infrastructure improvements are delivered on the ground.
“This demonstrates that while developers are making substantial financial contributions toward local services, there can often be delays between funds being secured and infrastructure improvements being delivered,” she said.
Locally, the company highlighted its own contributions, including nearly £75,000 towards healthcare provision linked to its developments at Sawmills and St Mary’s in Dartington.
The response comes amid growing pressure on GP services across the South Hams, where rising housing numbers have increased demand on already stretched practices. Liberal Democrat figures suggest the average surgery in the area now serves thousands more homes than it did a decade ago.
While the party argues that reform is needed to ensure new residents are not left without adequate access to care, developers maintain that any solution must reflect the current structure of planning contributions and the roles of local authorities and the NHS.
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