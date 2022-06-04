Huge downpours across the County have caused some early morning disruption
Saturday 4th June 2022
Massive downpours this morning (Saturday June 4) caused localised flooding in Kingsbridge.
At around 9 am this morning, the South West had been bombarded with a weather front, which brought torrential rainfall and according to the lightning strike monitoring service Lightningmaps.org, approximately 260 lightning strikes across the area.
Over 200 strikes were recorded locally (lightning maps.org ) (lightning maps.org)
Kingsbridge floods (Tom Ladds ) (Tom Ladds)
The weather front moved slowly across the South Hams causing flooding to some properties and businesses.
Thankfully, the low tide meant that the flooding dispersed quickly from the Town.
The huge weather front recorded this morning (MET Office ) (MET Office)
