Huge downpours across the County have caused some early morning disruption

By Tom Ladds   |   Editor   |
Saturday 4th June 2022 12:17 pm
[email protected]
Share

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Massive downpours this morning (Saturday June 4) caused localised flooding in Kingsbridge.

At around 9 am this morning, the South West had been bombarded with a weather front, which brought torrential rainfall and according to the lightning strike monitoring service Lightningmaps.org, approximately 260 lightning strikes across the area.

Over 200 strikes were recorded locally
Over 200 strikes were recorded locally (lightning maps.org ) (lightning maps.org)

Footage from this morning's downpour - Paul Beech

Kingsbridge floods
Kingsbridge floods (Tom Ladds ) (Tom Ladds)

The weather front moved slowly across the South Hams causing flooding to some properties and businesses.

Thankfully, the low tide meant that the flooding dispersed quickly from the Town.

Footage from this morning's downpour - Paul Beech

The huge weather front recorded this morning
The huge weather front recorded this morning (MET Office ) (MET Office)

More About:

KingsbridgeSouth Hams
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0