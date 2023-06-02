ONE of the 18 fire stations that attended a barn fire in the Kingston area has released images from the incident.
Fire crews from Newton Abbot, Teignmouth and Buckfastleigh, as well as several other stations, were involved in fighting the fire from around 4pm on Thursday, June 1.
Buckfastleigh Fire Station, whose crew were tasked with dampening down hot spots and maintaining cooling on a stock of fertilisers, have since released a series of images from the incident.
As many as 20 cows were safely removed from danger during the incident.
(Photo by Buckfastleigh Fire Station )
