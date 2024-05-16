THE GATES for this year’s Devon County Show have opened this morning - with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.
Farmers across Devon and beyond are displaying their animals and produce the three-day event at Westpoint Arena, and there are numerous competitions, trade stands, activities and family-friendly fun for all to enjoy.
Judging started first thing this morning with livestock being washed, brushed and coiffed, ready to attract the judges’ eye and hopefully win one of the numerous coveted titles up for grabs.
Highlights so far at the show has been the honorary mayor of Cockington, Patrick the miniature Shetland Pony , officially opening the Crafts and Gardens Marie, and the first of two of todays displays pf brilliant horsemanship from Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses