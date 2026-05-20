Organisers are hoping for three days of bumper fun in the sun as the Devon Country Show gets underway today (Thursday, May 21).
Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the show ground at Westpoint Arena over the three days to experience the very best in championship livestock competitions, exciting arena acts and big names from farming and country life.
And the animal numbers are also impressive with close on 1500 sheep, 500 cattle and nearly 300 pigs all vying for a chance to become supreme champion, along with 200 goats and a 1000 horses at the three day show.
The livestock programme has been expanded this year with new classes for Bleu du Maine sheep, Belted Galloway cattle and Dexter Young Handlers, alongside lighter attractions including a sheep fancy dress competition.
In the main arena, internationally renowned horseman Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses will headline all three days with displays blending stunt riding and classical dressage in a celebration of the horse”
The show will opens in style later this morning with the arrival of HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, marking a major moment for the county’s farming community after what has been a difficult winter.
President of the Devon County Show, John Lee OBE DL, said: “We are deeply honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to the show.
“After a tough winter for so many in our farming community, her visit will mean so much. The Devon County Show has always been a place where people come together, to support one another, to share knowledge, and to celebrate the very best of Devon’s rural life. Her presence will add a tremendous sense of pride and occasion to this year’s event.”
One of the biggest honours in British agriculture will also take centre stage at the show as the Royal Agricultural Society of England selected Devon to host all three RASE Burke Perpetual Challenge Trophies.
Regarded as the pinnacle of UK livestock awards the trophies recognise excellence in beef and dairy cattle as well as agricultural innovation.
“We are absolutely thrilled that RASE has selected the Devon County Show to award all three Burke Trophies this year, said show manager Lisa Moore.
“It is a significant and prestigious honour that we greatly appreciate. The last time we hosted the ‘Cattle Burkes’ was in 2018 and having them here again reaffirms our status as one of the most important events in the agricultural calendar for cattle breeders across the country.”
Other excitement on the programme over the next three days includes the Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross team hop bringing high-flying aerial stunts to the arena on Saturday -a dramatic contrast to the traditional equestrian performances.
Visitors can also expect show-jumping, scurry driving, pony club games, the gentle giant heavy horses, vintage tractor parades, garden and plant displays and Young Farmers’ rugby plus the very best in food and drink that Devon can offer across the weekend.
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