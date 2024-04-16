Last weekend saw the opening of the new season at Ivybridge Bowling Club with Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for South West Devon, Rebecca Smith, bowling the first bowl of the year. The Bowling Club, celebrated its centenary in 2023.
Always open to new members, the Club has a New Members Day on Saturday April 20.
It is suitable for all levels of fitness, a great way to exercise and incredibly social. Rebecca Smith said: “Having never played bowls before, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.
“However, the warm welcome I received from Club Members and the quick lesson I was given before bowling the first wood (or bowl) led to a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. “Local sports clubs like this have so much to offer to players of all ages.
“If you’re looking for a new hobby, Ivybridge Bowling Club is the perfect place to start.”
For more information call 07732 757806.